Second body discovered in alleged Ba murder case
April 20, 2020 2:04 pm
The foreign national who alleged to have murdered his roommate in Ba is now being questioned for also allegedly murdering a former roommate.
Investigators recovered the second victim’s body buried about 100 meters away from their flat in Rarawai Lane, Ba.
The first body was found near a sugar cane field on Saturday.
The post mortem of the second victim is expected to be conducted later today as investigation continues.
