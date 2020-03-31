Second body discovered in alleged Ba murder case

The foreign national who alleged to have murdered his roommate in Ba is now being questioned for also allegedly murdering a former roommate.

Investigators recovered the second victim’s body buried about 100 meters away from their flat in Rarawai Lane, Ba.

The first body was found near a sugar cane field on Saturday.

The post mortem of the second victim is expected to be conducted later today as investigation continues.

