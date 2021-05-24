Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Hoteliers look to better days|More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Muana Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|
Full Coverage

Crime

Scuffle in Mead Road worries police

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 3:25 pm
Some youths from the Public Rental Board flats in Mead Road, Nabua have been arrested for being drunk and disorderly yesterday.

Some youths from the Public Rental Board flats in Mead Road, Nabua have been arrested for being drunk and disorderly yesterday.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says these youths were fighting and police had to intervene to keep the peace.

Tudravu says his concern is that despite advisories and surge in cases of COVID-19, people continue to be self-centered.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can be tough if people who would like to test the police officers and I would like to state that at this point in time whilst we are mindful of the hardship that we are going through we will continue to pull in people if they don’t behave.”

Mead Road has been an area since the early days of the second wave.

In early April a street brawl erupted among 20 people, with some carrying cane knives. About 50 officers from the Police Special Response Unit had to be deployed to maintain order.

There are also active cases of COVID-19 in the Mead Road area – adding to the risk of the virus spreading due to a lack of social distancing.

A team of officers has again been deployed to the area.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.