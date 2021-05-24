Scuffle in Mead Road worries police

Some youths from the Public Rental Board flats in Mead Road, Nabua have been arrested for being drunk and disorderly yesterday.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says these youths were fighting and police had to intervene to keep the peace.

Tudravu says his concern is that despite advisories and surge in cases of COVID-19, people continue to be self-centered.

“We can be tough if people who would like to test the police officers and I would like to state that at this point in time whilst we are mindful of the hardship that we are going through we will continue to pull in people if they don’t behave.”

Mead Road has been an area since the early days of the second wave.

In early April a street brawl erupted among 20 people, with some carrying cane knives. About 50 officers from the Police Special Response Unit had to be deployed to maintain order.

There are also active cases of COVID-19 in the Mead Road area – adding to the risk of the virus spreading due to a lack of social distancing.

A team of officers has again been deployed to the area.