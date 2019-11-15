Robbery suspect surrenders himself to police

36-year-old Waisake Naquta of Saunaka in Nadi who is wanted by police, surrendered himself at the Nadi Police Station on Sunday night.

Naquta is one of the five men who was involved in an alleged robbery last Wednesday in Enamanu, Nadi.

Police say he surrendered himself with the help of his mother.

Four other men, believed to be Naquta’s accomplices – have been charged for their alleged involvement in the same robbery.

Police allege the suspects gained entry into the home of a boat captain through the front door and took assorted items and cash.

The men were arrested by the Western Task Force team a few minutes later at the same location.

The four suspects have been charged with two counts each of aggravated robbery, one count each of sexual assault while one of them has been charged with another count of serious assault.

All four men were produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.