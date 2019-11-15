Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Crime

Raid leads to the arrest of 25-year-old man

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 30, 2020 1:27 pm
A raid conducted in Vatiyaka, Ba by the Western Task Force Team yesterday resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

A raid conducted in Vatiyaka, Ba by the Western Task Force Team yesterday resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

The raid was conducted at a home belonging to a 25-year-old man.

Meanwhile, a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old mechanic was stopped and searched at a snap roadblock along the Kings Highway yesterday where bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was discovered inside his vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrests were successfully made following information from members of the public.

Both suspects are in custody awaiting the drug analysis report.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.