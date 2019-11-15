Raid leads to the arrest of 25-year-old man

A raid conducted in Vatiyaka, Ba by the Western Task Force Team yesterday resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

The raid was conducted at a home belonging to a 25-year-old man.

Meanwhile, a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old mechanic was stopped and searched at a snap roadblock along the Kings Highway yesterday where bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was discovered inside his vehicle.

The arrests were successfully made following information from members of the public.

Both suspects are in custody awaiting the drug analysis report.