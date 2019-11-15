Principal under investigation

Police are currently investigating a Principal of one of the prominent boys’ school in Tailevu.

It is alleged the Principal bumped a 14-year-old boy who was driving his bicycle along the road near Sawakasa village in Tailevu.

The boy is currently admitted at the Korovou Hospital.

FBC News spoke to the mother of the boy Matelita Lalaqila who claims that his son was going to Sawakasa 2 village when the Principal allegedly bumped his bicycle from the back while trying to overtake him last Saturday morning.

Police investigations continue.