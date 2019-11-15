Home

Man charged in a case of rape

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
June 12, 2020 6:35 am

The man who was earlier taken in for questioning in relation to a separate investigation into a social media post alleging the involvement of two political parties has been charged for a case of rape in Namaka.

The accused has been charged with five counts of rape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old-girl in his home.

The victim and her aunt were staying with the accused after he had allegedly told them that he would look after the victim’s educational needs.

The accused committed the alleged offence on several different occasions.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

