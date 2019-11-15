Police search for remand prisoner Peni Nakarawa

Police are currently searching for remand prisoner Peni Nakarawa who escaped from a Police vehicle while being escorted to Suva from Lautoka yesterday.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says Nakarawa escaped with three others along the Nadi Back Road upon returning from their trial at the Lautoka Magistrates Court for cases of Aggravated Robbery.

Khan adds that the other three were recaptured immediately after while Nakarawa is still on the run.

He says roadblocks have been erected throughout the Divisions and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or their nearest police station as Nakarawa is considered to be dangerous.

Khan has also stressed that harboring a prisoner is an offence.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed officers who were conducting the escorting duties be investigated for the incident and they will be sent on leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.