Police record two cases of serious assault in 24 hours

Two cases of serious assault against women were reported in the last 24 hours.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the first report was lodged in Nadi and involved a woman in her late 20s who was seriously injured after she was allegedly stabbed several times by her defacto partner.

Naisoro adds that the suspect who is also in his late 20s is alleged to have forcefully entered the victim’s home in the morning, breaching a standing Domestic Violence Restraining Order and stabbed the woman several times over a dispute the two had about the victim socializing with her friends.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect is in custody at the Nadi Police Station while the victim has been transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

Naisoro says the second incident occurred in Nabua yesterday morning.

She says the victim, a pregnant woman in her 30s, was allegedly assaulted and struck with an iron rod.

Naisoro adds that the suspect who is the victim’s brother allegedly committed the offence following an argument about their compound.

Police are searching for the suspect as investigations continue.

The victim is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.