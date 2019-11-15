Police raid leads to seizure of dried leaves on a vessel

Dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized during a raid conducted by teams from Totogo Police Station, joint K9 Unit and Waterpol.

The raid was conducted onboard an inter-island vessel returning from Kadavu where dried leaves were found wrapped in aluminum foil and packed inside a bag.

Police Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan is advising the public that they’ve stepped up their as they anticipate peddlers to be looking for quick means of earning money.

The Police Chief of Operation is calling on the public to call their command centres for any information regarding drug peddling.