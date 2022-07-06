Police obtain court orders to destroy seized marijuana

[Photo Supplied]

The police prosecution has been able to obtain seven court orders to destroy the marijuana plants seized in Kadavu last week.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho visited the Police Special Response Unit team who were deployed last week to follow up on the logistical and administrative support during the ongoing drug raids in Kadavu.

The PSRU team was able to identify, secure, and assist in the uprooting of plants believed to be marijuana from eight farms, located along the borders between Nauciwai and Gasele villages through the use of a drone.

The Commissioner was also able to witness the destruction of drugs that were seized from raids conducted last week.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says while the operations team is conducting the raids, they have a prosecutions team who are at the same time applying to the courts for the destruction of the seized substances after it has been analyzed by the Police Analyst currently in Kadavu.

The Commissioner adds he is liaising with foreign counterparts to assist Police in getting equipment to assist the officers who are trekking these difficult terrains.