Police look into alleged disappearance of British citizen

A police taskforce has been set up to look into the alleged disappearance of British citizen Lydia O’Sullivan.

Police Chief of Intelligence, ACP Biu Matavou confirms O’Sullivan was last seen in a hotel in the Western Division and that she had already checked out.

ACP Matavou says as of today, no missing person’s report has been lodged at any Police Station around the country.

Divisional Police Commanders are also assisting in their respective areas of operation.

Fijians have been urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if anyone has any information that can assist in the matter.