Crime

Police locates vehicle alleged to have been stolen

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 28, 2020 12:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police have located the vehicle alleged to have been stolen from Dilio Street in Samabula down a cliff along Edinburgh Drive.

The owner of the vehicle registration HP 278 discovered his car missing this morning and reported the matter to the Samabula Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

