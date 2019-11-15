Police investigates possible manufacturing of hard drugs in Fiji

The Fiji Police Force is investigating the possible manufacturing of hard drugs and illicit substances in the country.

This has been confirmed by Police Chief of Operation Abdul Khan, who says they’ve had successful marijuana raids in the past few months.

ACP Khan says now they are expanding their radar to include those dealing in hard drugs such as Methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

“Looking at the hard drugs especially the meth and other drugs, it may take a while because of the COVID nature of the operation that we do. It is not like walking into the farm and identifying the farms by flying the drones and uprooting. With these other drugs, it takes a while to get those cases detected”.

ACP Khan says they have made a few arrests in relation to methamphetamine use during routine operations.

“In due course, definitely the people of Fiji will see what the Police is currently doing in terms of tackling people that are involved in maybe clan labs or what we call back kitchen labs or things like that. Through our operation, we have seized other drugs as well mainly methamphetamine in most part of our areas of operations that we had”.

Police say the public has played a crucial role in providing crucial information, leading to successful raids over the past few months.