Police investigate stabbing of Lami family, suspect found dead

Police are continuing investigating a case whereby a family of three including a two-year-old were allegedly stabbed by a teenage intruder in their home in Nadonumai in Lami early this morning.

The suspect, who was later found dead, allegedly entered the family’s home with the intention of committing a burglary.

The suspect was believed to have been disturbed by the child’s mother while in act of the alleged burglary.

Article continues after advertisement



It is then alleged that the deceased stabbed the three including the child and her father.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene and was later found dead.

It is believed that he took his own life.

All victims are being treated at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.