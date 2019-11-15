Police investigate grab and run in Bayview Heights

Police are now investigating a grab and run incident that occurred in Bayview Heights last week.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera and police say they are working with the Bayview Community Crime Prevention Group to gather more details that could help identify the suspect.

FBC News gathered that the suspects and other intruders have been using shortcuts and vacant lots as escape routes.

Meanwhile, Police have also commended the efforts by the Bayview Heights community to set up their own Crime Watch committee and Police continue to liaise with its members to assist in its crime prevention efforts.

























