Police investigate death of 15-year-old student

An investigation is underway following the death of a 15-year-old student from Wainunu, Bua in Suva yesterday.

The matter came to light when the security officer at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital noticed a man taking the victim’s body to the hospital yesterday.

The man has since been identified as a taxi driver residing in Kinoya who told Police that he discovered the victim lying outside a home in Laucala Beach whereby he was vomiting and having breathing difficulties.

He rushed the victim to CWM Hospital whereby a report was later lodged by the Security Officer.

Police have questioned those who were last seen drinking with the victim.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.