FIJIAN BUDGET
Full Coverage

Crime

Police investigate burglary in Labasa

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 26, 2020 8:02 am

An investigation is underway following a burglary at the home of a 56-year-old farmer at Navakasigani Airport Road in Labasa.

The farmer returned home and discovered that it had been broken into with several items missing.

These included a laptop, mobile phones, a hunting rifle and assorted items with an estimated value of more than $6,000.

The incident occurred between 11am to 2pm when the victim’s house was vacant.

The police are urging the public who may have witnessed any suspicious activities between these hours to call the Divisional Crime Officer North on 9904 267.

The investigation continues.

