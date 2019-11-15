Home

Police investigate body find in Nadroga

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 30, 2019 11:36 am

Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Laselase, Nadroga yesterday afternoon.

Police say initial information verified that the man was staying alone at his home before he was allegedly found dead.

It says details of his death are yet to be confirmed as a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out at the Sigatoka Hospital today.

