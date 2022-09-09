Police investigate alleged sexual assault

[File Photo]

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at her workplace in Suva two weeks ago and an official report was lodged last night.

Police say the victim was allegedly drinking with seven other co-workers near her workplace on the 24th of August, and after a short while, left to sleep in the women’s dormitory.

When she woke up the next day, she alleges that she was wearing different clothes and had visible marks on her body.

Article continues after advertisement

A report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station last night.

Police investigations continue.