Police investigate alleged murder in Sigatoka

Police are investigating the alleged murder of a man in his 70s in Cuvu, Sigatoka this morning.

It’s believed the deceased and his partner were attacked as part of a home invasion.

Police are searching for suspects who entered the victim’s home and tied him and his partner up and assaulted him.

The victim’s partner managed to free herself and upon checking, discovered him motionless.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death as investigations continue.