Police investigate alleged goat poisoning

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 11, 2020 4:06 pm

Police are investigating the discovery of dead goats at Vatulaulau in Ba on Thursday afternoon.

Police says they received a report that the 44-year-old farmer found nine of his goats lying dead under a shed upon returning from his farm.

It is alleged the farmer went to check on these goats again yesterday afternoon and discovered that another 22 goats were lying down feeling weak.

It is believed that these goats may have been poisoned.

Investigation continues.

