Police investigate allegations of assault by officers

The police internal investigations unit has been directed to look into allegations of assault by officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu wants a preliminary investigation into a social media post claiming police officers were involved in a case of assault.

Tudravu has directed the Internal Affairs Investigations Unit to scrutinize the claims.

Article continues after advertisement

A facebook post claims a young man was assaulted by police officers in Milverton Road in Suva during curfew hours.

It is alleged the incident happened during curfew hours.

Anyone with information that could assist with investigations is requested to call the Internal Affairs Office on 9905 627.