Crime

Police follow leads in murder investigation of Year 9 student

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 12:46 pm

Police are following several possible leads in the death of 13 year-old Jia Jaanvi of Namara, Labasa last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they have yet to make any arrest and their investigation is still ongoing.

Jaanvi was alleged to have been attacked while hanging clothes outside the flat she shares with her mother at around 8pm last Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

The landlord, who heard her scream found her lying by the door in their flat with stab wounds on her body.

Jaanvi was a Year 9 student of Labasa College.

She was laid to rest over the weekend.

