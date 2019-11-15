Police foil alleged robbery

Two people are in police custody for allegedly breaking into a shop in Lautoka last night.

Police confirm the incident occurred at around 10.30pm, where the two allegedly had entered the shop by using a pinch bar but were disturbed by a police patrol.

They were apprehended half an hour later as Police chased them on foot around the Lautoka City area.

Police say a safe stolen was recovered by police early this morning.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Sami Surend says police presence will remain around the Sugar City and other towns in the division.