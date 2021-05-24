Police claim Vakarisi involvement in Nabua brawl

Police say they have arrested a man who they suspect in being the kingpin behind the recent attacks in Nabua.

The brawl happened on Monday and has landed 60 men in custody.

The revelation was made by the police prosecution, in the case of renowned felon, Jone Vakarisi, who appeared in court today over abduction charges.

Police prosecutors have alleged that Vakarisi was the instigator of the brawl.

However, Vakarisi informed the court he was already at the Police Station for the alleged abduction matter when the brawlers were brought in.

Vakarisi has in the past served time for other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, allegations of military brutality and police inaction have surfaced in the arrests of the 60 men.

The Chair of the Nabua Rugby Club, Viliame Baleilevuka, alleges that some of their members were assaulted during the arrest.

“I asked the police officers to see the boys, but they didn’t want me to see them”

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says he is not aware of these allegations, adding that the entire incident was captured on camera by bystanders.



Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

Military Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai has defended his men, saying they only stepped in to help.

“The whole incident has been handled by the Fiji Police Force. The military officers just went in to support the police officers”.



Military Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai

FBC News Understands the 60 men arrested are likely to front court tomorrow.