Police call for public assistance with only robbery suspect arrested

A 37-year-old man is in custody for his alleged involvement in robbery at the Total Service Station in Nadi Back road last week.
Police say the man was arrested by the Western Division CID and Task Force team at Korovuto settlement area on Friday following a tip off.
The public is being advised to come forward with information that will assist Police arrest the other suspects who are still at large.
