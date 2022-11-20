Police beef up drug operation

[File Photo]

A raid conducted by the Fiji Police Force in the hills of Navosa resulted in the discovery of more than 1,400 plants believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan says they’re beefing up their operation around the country.

He adds that the Divisional Task Forces are also focusing on targeting crimes that often record increases during the festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan adds that part of the operation also includes a lens on crimes linked to alcohol as the festive season often records an increase in alcohol-related crimes.

The Force continues to ramp up its drug raid operation on Kadavu targeting cultivators, peddlers, and those involved in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, a man from Korokadi in the Northern Division has been arrested following a raid that led to the discovery of a large quantity of rice whiskey at his home yesterday.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.