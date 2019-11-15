Home

Pacific Buses pelted with stones

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 27, 2020 6:25 am

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says they are investigating reports of buses being pelted with stones.

Pacific Buses claims four of its buses have been damaged this month alone.

Group General Manager Nitesh Chand claims the company is being targeted by competitors because it is only Pacific Buses which are being attacked.

Two of these incidents have been reported to police and Chand says they may have to suspend the 5.30pm trip from Suva and Lautoka for the safety of drivers, passengers and the fleet.

ACP Khan says there is an investigation ongoing as they try to identify the suspects.

He has also assured the executives of the bus company that the reports are not being taken lightly.

