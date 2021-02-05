Over 7,000 marijuana plants uprooted in Nakasaleka

Over 7,000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from two farms in Lavidi, Nakasaleka, Kadavu.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan, says the successful seizures resulted from tip offs received from the public.

ACP Khan says despite some challenges regarding the operations on the island, there has been a huge turnaround support as people are willing to share information more freely.

[Source: Fiji Police]

The Force continues to use drones to track down this illegal activity.

ACP Khan says the drugs once tested will be destroyed, upon approval from the Courts.



