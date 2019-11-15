DPP sanctions charges against a former company CEO

The Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against a former executive of Fijian Holdings Ltd who is now in custody at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Suva.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou confirms the accused is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

For the first two counts of indecent assault, it is alleged that he committed the offence on two separate occasions in the months of June and September 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The third count of indecent assault is in relation to the second complainant.

It is alleged that he committed the offence in May last year.

The accused remains in custody.