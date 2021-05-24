Navua taxi driver traumatized after attack

A 57-year-old taxi driver of Navua is traumatized after he was allegedly violently robbed in Pacific Harbour by three youth on Friday afternoon.

Suraj Nath has been driving a taxi for 15 years and he only started driving in Navua a couple of months ago.

He says three youth hired his taxi from the base in Pacific Harbour at around 5.30pm and asked him to take them to their aunt.

He claims he was asked to be taken to Waikalou road in Pacific Harbor.

As soon as he entered the road, Nath claims the three occupants allegedly started assaulting him.

He claims the three also stuffed his mouth with a towel and kept assaulting him until he lost consciousness and was allegedly thrown out of the vehicle.

Nath says they took with them around $100 cash, his watch and a mobile phone.

Nath says when he regained consciousness, he crawled to a house a few meters away from where the incident allegedly took place.

He says a family assisted him to contact his family and inform them about the alleged incident.

The taxi was later discovered in a damaged condition.

Nath says it is concerning that attacks on taxi drivers are becoming prevalent.

The three who allegedly assaulted and robbed Nath are now in police custody.

They are expected to be produced in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, late last month, a 60-year-old taxi driver was also allegedly robbed and murdered by an 18-year-old student.