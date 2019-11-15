Home

Nadi robbery, three arrested and charged

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 26, 2020 7:12 am
Three men have been arrested and charged for a case of aggravated robbery in Naisoso, Nadi earlier this week.

The three are alleged to have threatened a cashier of a shop and stolen cash and cigarettes worth more than $500 on Monday.

The three were arrested by a team of officers from Namaka.

They remain in custody as investigations also continue regarding their alleged involvement in other Burglaries in Namaka and other parts of Nadi.

