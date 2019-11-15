Nadi robbery, three arrested and charged

Three men have been arrested and charged for a case of aggravated robbery in Naisoso, Nadi earlier this week.

The three are alleged to have threatened a cashier of a shop and stolen cash and cigarettes worth more than $500 on Monday.

The three were arrested by a team of officers from Namaka.

Article continues after advertisement

They remain in custody as investigations also continue regarding their alleged involvement in other Burglaries in Namaka and other parts of Nadi.