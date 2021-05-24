Nabua residence concerned with police inaction

Police inaction in solving the five year conflict in Nabua has been concerning to the public residing in the area.

These unsolved conflicts started in 2016 and has been the cause of the frequent brawls in the area ever since.

Nabua Rugby Club Chair, Viliame Baleilevuka alleges that it was the police’s inability to address these encounters that resulted in the conflict exacerbating.

“The fight is being going on for a long time now. It’s started from the same gang”.

Baleilevuka says these encounters has worsened despite having several meetings with police.

“The fight keep on going, keep on going. But it’s getting worse now”.

The Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho says he will not comment on the matter as he does not want to jeopardize the investigation and court proceedings.

FBC News understands the 60 men arrested in relation to the brawl in Nabua on Monday will likely front court today.

Questions have also been sent to the Minister for Defence.