Most petty acts done by children: Tikoduadua

The Suva City Council has noted that pickpocketing and petty crime in the central business district mostly involves children.

Chair of Special Administrators Isikeli Tikoduadua told FBC News this is concerning and indicates there is lack of parental supervision.

He says these petty crimes involving young adults are mostly occurring in crowded areas near the bus stand and the market.

“Most of these children if I may say so really probably come from families where there is no parental guidance and when they come out here and meet other children and that’s where these ideas and habits develops”

Tikoduadua is reminding Fijians to remain extra cautious with their belongings.

“To be vigilant in the way that they go out and ensure that they lock their valuables and vehicles and just be observant where you go and don’t be where you’re not supposed to be and practice safety and go in groups, be proactive”

The SCC together with police has beefed up its surveillance and supervision in hotspot areas especially during peak hours.