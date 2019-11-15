More than 600 plants worth $1m seized

Police continue investigations following the discovery of green plants believed to be marijuana in Kadavu last Friday.

More than 600 plants were uprooted from a farm at Nauciwai village by the Special Operations Team with an estimated value of close to $1 million.

The owner of the farm is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Division Task Force team together with the K9 Unit upon information received raided a house belonging to a 54-year-old man of Raiwai in Suva.

The team during the raid found more than $800 which was believed to be from proceeds of sale of illicit drugs.

Police say the suspect during the search informed the team that he kept some drugs at his mother’s place and upon searching, two cartons of loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana, a big plastic of dried leaves together with a digital postal scale were discovered.

The suspect is in custody as an investigation continues.