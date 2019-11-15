More than 600 plants believed to be marijuana discovered in Vanua Levu

Police have managed to seize more than 600 plants believed to be marijuana in Vanua Levu in the past week.

This comes after the successful raid conducted by a joint team of officers from the Tukavesi Police Station and the Police Special Response Unit that led to the discovery.

Police Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan says the plants were uprooted from different farms in the Kanakana farming area, Bagasau, Delai Vunimoli farming area, Devo Estate, and Nadavaci Village in Vanua Levu.

Khan says a few farm owners have been arrested and will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court this week while owners of other farms are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Operations says more than 1,000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from a farm in Namalata, Kadavu this week.

Khan says the plants ranging from 11cm to 165cm were discovered and the owner is yet to be identified.

Police investigation continues.