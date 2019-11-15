More than 500 marijuana plants uprooted in Navosa

Police uprooted more than 500 plants believed to be marijuana from a farm in Takuinadi settlement, Nawairabe, Navosa yesterday.

The raid was conducted by the Drug Operations Team following information received and after spending a night at Sawene village due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The owner of the farm is yet to be identified.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan has reiterated that their drug operations will continue this year.