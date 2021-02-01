More than 40 people arrested for breach of curfew

Police have arrested more than 40 people for breach of curfew in 48 hours.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan says with the hype of activities and events ongoing during the Easter long weekend, Police have also increased their presence around the country.

Khan also highlighted that a police officer in Lautoka is in custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Yes, we have a number of drunk drivers arrested even including one of us. A Police Officer arrested in Lautoka. As I said, nobody will be spared, if you cross that line, nobody is above the law.”

ACP Khan says the message is clear that people who are drinking should do it responsibly.

He says police will continue to increase visibility on our roads with a lot of movement expected.