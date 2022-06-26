More stolen items recovered

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police have beefed up their operations to pursue people who have been receiving stolen items.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says they have recovered assorted electronic items and a number of groceries from a person alleged to have received stolen items.

The Totogo Police are requesting anyone who has been a victim of robbery or burglary to contact 9905057 and identify the items which have been recovered.

More of the stolen items that have been recovered. [Source: Fiji Police Force]