Full Coverage
Crime

More questioned over alleged murder

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 2, 2021 12:25 pm
Prince Charles Park in Nadi

Four more people have been taken in police custody over the alleged murder of a 22-year-old man at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The incident happened on Wednesday night.

Police confirm the seven who were brought in earlier are still in custody.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem of the deceased is expected to be conducted today.

Police had responded to a report of a fight at Prince Charles Park and found a group of people drinking alcohol.

The victim was found lying unconscious with visible injuries.

Officers rushed him to the hospital, however the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nadi Hospital.

