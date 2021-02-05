Home

More intoxicated Fijians arrested for breaching curfew

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 7, 2021 8:03 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

33 Fijians were arrested over the last two days for breaching curfew.

Police confirms that out of the 19 arrests made from 11pm Friday to 4am Saturday, 18 were linked to alcohol consumption.

The Western Division recorded 14, three were arrested from the East while two from the Southern Division.

These intoxicated Fijians were seen loitering in public areas during curfew hours.

From 11pm last night to four this morning, 15 reports were recorded.

The Western Division recorded nine cases, five from the Southern Division while one case was recorded in the Eastern Division.

None were associated with liquor and all persons arrested were found moving around in public without valid reasons.

