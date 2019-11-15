Home

More drunkards arrested for curfew breaches

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 24, 2020 10:24 am
Eleven people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions last night. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Eleven people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions last night.

Six people aged between 18 and 29 were arrested after they were found drinking at the Saunaka Village Ground in Nadi.

In the Southern Division, five reports were received in the Nasinu and Valelevu areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the five reports, four men were found drunk in Tovata while the fifth arrest was made along Khalsa Road involving a 22-year-old man who was also found drunk.

 

