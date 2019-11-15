Home

Crime

More arrested for restriction breaches, West tops the list

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 10, 2020 10:00 am

One hundred and twenty-six arrests have been made in the last 24 hours which is becoming a concern for the Fiji Police Force.

These arrests have been made following curfew and social gathering breaches as efforts are underway to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sixty seven people were arrested for curfew breaches, fifty-six arrests are for social gatherings, one has been arrested for lockdown breach in the Eastern Division and two arrests are in relation to breaching quarantine measures in the Western Division.

The two foreign nationals were arrested at the Nadi Airport for allegedly failing to self-quarantine themselves for the mandatory 14 day period.

The Western Division has recorded the highest number of curfew and social gathering breaches with thirty-three and twenty-four arrests respectively.

The Southern Division recorded nineteen curfew and ten social gathering breaches.

The East recorded fourteen social gathering breaches and three curfew breaches.

The Northern Division recorded eight social gathering breaches and one curfew breach.

The Central Division recorded eleven breaches of curfew.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the K-9 Unit and motorcyclists were deployed last night conducting snap roadblocks.

Brigadier General Qiliho says it is sad to see the 126 people arrested in the last 24hours have shown their families and loved ones that they do not care about their lives.

He says at a time where most people are celebrating Easter with their families, those arrested spent their time in Police custody waiting for their fate in a court of law this morning.

The Commissioner highlighted some may not be produced until the next available court sitting next week.

Brigadier General Qiliho warned Fijians that if they intentionally choose to breach the COVID-19 restrictions, then they must be prepared to spend the long weekend in Police custody.

He says enough warnings have been issued and the Force is not going to allow the selfish lot to endanger the lives of other innocent Fijians who have been obeying the advisories.

