More arrested for breaching curfew

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
February 22, 2021 10:35 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

57 Fijians were arrested over the past one week for breaching curfew.

Police say the Western Division recorded 20 cases while the Southern Division recorded 16.

The Eastern Division recorded 11 cases of curfew breaches while ten individuals were arrested in the Central Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Most of the arrests were alcohol related, while some were found driving during curfew hours without any valid reason.

