More arrested for breaching curfew

Thirty-two arrests for breach of curfew were recorded between 11 last night to four this morning.

The Southern Division recorded the majority of the arrests with twenty-two cases, six reports are from the West, two from the North and while the East and Central divisions both recorded one case each.

The cases in the Northern Division involved two men who were drunk in public while four of the six arrests in the Western Division also involved men who were drunk in public.

Five of the arrests made in the Southern Division involved men who were driving during curfew hours without any valid reason, while seven arrests involved men who were drunk during the time of their arrest.

The remaining arrests were of those found in public places without valid reasons.