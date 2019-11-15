Military officer arrested for breaching curfew

A military officer was among the eighteen individuals arrested for breaching the curfew restrictions.

He was heavily intoxicated at the time of the arrest in Labasa.

In the Eastern Division, six arrests were made in Nausori while the seventh arrest was made in Nakasi.

The arrests made in the Southern Division were reported in Nasinu and Valelevu, whereas in the Western Division individuals were arrested in Lautoka, Rakiraki, Nadi and Sigatoka.