Meth found in consignment of books

A joint controlled operation between the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has led to the seizure of methamphetamine.

It is alleged the drug was imported by a 55-year-old mechanic from Lautoka earlier this week.

Police say the accused is alleged to have imported a consignment of books allegedly containing methamphetamine encased in the base of a wooden box.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Officials had received intelligence from their international Customs counterparts that the consignment was carrying illicit drugs.

Upon its arrival at the Nadi International Airport, subsequent analysis tests were conducted before the consignment was resealed and set aside awaiting pick up.

Earlier this week the accused collected the consignment and while he was on his way back to his car, a team from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit arrested him and two others.

The 55-year-old mechanic was charged with one count of Unlawful Importation of Illicit Drugs and one count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit drugs.

He was produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody until March 3rd.