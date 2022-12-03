Men in custody following alleged robbery

Three men who allegedly robbed a family in Namadi Heights, Suva have been arrested following quick action by police officers.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says a report was received at the Police Command and Control Centre before 4.30am of an alleged aggravated robbery in Namadi Heights where the occupants of the home had been injured.

ACP Khan says officers at the PCCC through the Vehicle Monitoring System identified police vehicles near the scene and alerted the officers to attend to the report.

Article continues after advertisement

He says officers from Samabula, enroute to the crime scene saw the three suspects run towards Mead Road whereby back up was called from other Stations, the Police Special Response Unit and the K9 Unit.

ACP Khan says a fire call was conducted at the Samabula Police Station where all available officers living in the barracks were directed to assist.

He says officers from Valelevu, Raiwaqa, Samabula and Lami who had responded to the initial call were redirected to Mead Road Housing where the suspects were believed to have been hiding.

The Chief Operations Officer says all three suspects were rounded up and taken into police custody shortly after 5am.

They remain in custody as the investigation continues.