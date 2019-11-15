Home

Men arrested for alleged robbery in Labasa

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
April 1, 2021 5:58 am

Two men in their 20’s have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery at Vunicuicui in Labasa yesterday.

Police say the two suspects forcefully entered a businessman’s house through the back door and stole cash worth $19,000 and at the time were armed with cane knives and iron rods.

One of the suspects was identified by two students who were standing next to the scene of the crime with assistance provided by the footage retrieved from CCTV.

Both were arrested this morning at Waiqele in Labasa following a raid conducted by police.

Investigation continues.

