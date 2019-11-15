Home

Crime

Medical Officer arrested for breach of curfew

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 11:43 am

A 27-year-old Medical Officer has been arrested for being drunk and walking along Rewa Street in Suva during curfew.

He is one of four arrests from 11pm yesterday to 4 this morning.

The three other cases include a 19-year-old man who was found drunk inside a parked bus in Nabua and is the only case from the Southern Division.

Another two men aged 31 and 25 were arrested from the North both found drunk and loitering in the Labasa area.

Three other arrests were recorded from 11 pm Sunday to 4 am yesterday in the Western Division.

The men in their 30’s were found drunk whilst traveling in a vehicle at Vatudradra in Nadroga.

